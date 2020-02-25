State legislators announced Sunday they would withdraw two bills that would allow the public to vote on dissolving the Glynn County Police Department and put a non-binding resolution on the November ballot instead.
The bill — Senate Bill 317 in the state Senate and House Bill 866 in the Georgia House of Representatives — would allow voters to decide whether to keep their police department or merge it with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, sponsored the bills in their respective chambers of the Georgia General Assembly following a report by a Glynn County grand jury on a professional misconduct scandal at the county police department.
The grand jury made several recommendations in the report, among them being voters “should have the opportunity to vote on the issue of whether to continue to have a Glynn County Police Department in November 2020.”
It also recommended the department be abolished if the county could not or would not address issues found by the grand jury.
Ligon said Monday he met with county commissioners, county manager Alan Ours and county attorney Aaron Mumford and is now comfortable the county administration is putting some effort into correcting problems at the department.
If the resolution passes, “it would be up to Glynn County commissioners whether to conform to the results of the referendum or not,” Ligon noted in a Sunday press release.
“By doing it this way, it still goes to the people of Glynn County and they still have the opportunity to voice their opinions,” Ligon said Monday.
Local officials and state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, among others opposed to the measure, were more concerned about the state stepping in to address a local issue.
They said their concerns were exemplified in the provision in the bill allowing not only counties but the general assembly to call a vote on the fate of police departments.
They claimed the provision violated the home rule provisions of the Georgia Constitution, which allow counties and cities to establish their own police departments and embrace the general principle that state legislators work with local officials rather than against them.
Hogan reiterated his stance Monday that putting the decision in the hands of county voters would not violate the home rule statute.
If the county commission would agree to put the referendum on the ballot itself, Ligon said he would back off of the issue entirely.
But even a non-binding referendum is too much for some.
“I can’t support the non-binding referendum,” said Glynn County Commission Vice Chairman Bill Brunson. “I’m going to put a referendum on the ballot and tell people not to vote for it? I can dance, but I can’t dance that fast.”
Brunson maintained that current police chief John Powell has long been working to address and correct problems in the department. He said a police department following the most up-to-date guidelines and accountable to the county manager is better for the Golden Isles than allowing an elected official to control law enforcement.
He said the county is looking at different tactics to improve public trust in the department. Among those is the creation of a police commission to oversee the department and bringing in the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to make sure the police department is operating to the highest standards.
“Our intention is to have the best police department in the state of Georgia,” Brunson said. “I can’t support a referendum that could potentially abolish the police department.”
Commission chairman Mike Browning said the state constitution doesn’t give the state the authority to put a resolution on the ballot, which is why it’s going through the process of passing legislation to do so. His home rule-based objections could still apply, he said.
The county commission will likely meet soon to discuss the issue, Browning said.
“I’m just disappointed that this continues,” Browning said. “I don’t think the board’s going to get behind putting something on the ballot, binding or non-binding.”