The Georgia legislature has entered the fray between Brantley County residents and the developer of a proposed landfill just over the Glynn County line.
As proposed, the landfill would occupy around 230 acres on a nearly 2,400-acre property that’s split in two by U.S. 82 between Atkinson and Waynesville in Brantley County. The site of the landfill would be on the southern side of the road.
Residents, government officials and the Satilla Riverkeeper oppose it.
But Brantley County Development Partners, the developer, feels it’s invested enough money into the project — as much as $3 million, according to court documents — and received enough assurances from county officials that the project is compliant with local laws to have a vested right in the landfill’s construction.
A bill proposed by state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, Tuesday that would derail the landfill more than county officials already have cleared the senate’s Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
“The citizens of Brantley County, including the (Brantley County Commission), are very concerned about a proposed landfill being installed in an area that close to the Satilla River,” Ligon said.
Senate Bill 381 would prohibit the construction of new solid waste disposal facilities — including coal ash — within three miles of the Satilla River. As currently proposed, it would not affect existing landfills.”
Ligon’s measure applies to any blackwater river entirely within state boundaries that flows to the sea and located south of the Altamaha River basin. It’s a set of criteria only the Satilla River meets.
“What this does is designate the Satilla River as a vital zone, and says you can’t put a landfill within three miles of that vital zone,” Ligon said. “Well, it doesn’t designate it, but it describes it.”
Having cleared the Natural Resources Committee, it now heads to the Senate Rules Committee before voted on by the full Senate.
Ligon said the Rules Committee could vote on the bill as early as next week.
He met with county residents and the Brantley County Commission to discuss the issue and said he was “appreciative of the county commission’s efforts” in opposing the landfill.
Poor Positioning
While not opposed to the landfill, “per se,” Satilla Riverkeeper Laura Early said she and her organization believe the developers have chosen a poor site for the landfill.
“Brantley County has been trying to protect its residents from a landfill for several years, and this bill...will support that work too, so we support Sen. Ligon’s bill,” Early told the Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.
The property in question is low-lying and features multiple patches of wetlands, she said. The high water table in conjunction with its proximity to the Satilla River raises the risk of contamination to an unacceptable level for the riverkeeper.
“That area is really prone to flooding,” Early said in an interview Monday. “Any alteration of the landscape on that site is going to affect the flooding on that site and surrounding properties downstream, if you will, toward the river.”
That’s on top of concerns about the landfill’s liner, whatever it may end up being.
Early has other objections.
“One of the problems with this is they haven’t released a lot of information yet about what the scope of the project is,” Early said.
Leachate, water that has filtered through the garbage in a landfill, can be a major contamination risk, Early said. Liners are designed to contain it, but they don’t last forever.
“If it’s clay and asphalt, plastic or a combination, multiple layers, a few layers, it all goes into the causes of the liner failing,” Early said.
When groundwater is contaminated, there’s not much that can be done. And if the groundwater gets contaminated so close to the Satilla River, the river will be contaminated as well, she said.
Turnabout
Despite the current opposition, the developer claims in court filings that the county government initially welcomed the landfill. When reached for comment, Mark Johnson — an attorney with local firm Gilbert, Harrell, Sumerford & Martin representing Brantley County Development Partners — deferred to court documents.
In a federal lawsuit filed last year, the developer claimed the Brantley County Commission worked cooperatively to bring the landfill to the county.
Commissioners voted in 2014 and 2015 to supply the necessary documentation that would allow the project to move through the review process at the state Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division — specifically, letters stating that no local laws prevented a landfill from being constructed on the property in question.
Ligon noted that current Brantley County commissioners support his legislation.
According to commission Chairman Chris “Skipper” Harris, the commission remains unanimously opposed to the landfill.
While the developer may have received cooperation from previous county commissioners, three commissioners elected in 2016 immediately opposed the landfill when taking office in January 2017, he said. The commission is made up of five members.
Harris served two terms until voted out in 2014. He was elected to a new post in 2016.
He recalled some of the discussions of industrial uses on the property but was surprised to later find out about the developer’s landfill plans.
When he took office for a second time in January 2017, he had no problem taking a stance against the landfill.
“Trash shouldn’t be in that location, so close to (Atkinson Elementary School and Waynesville Primary School) and the river,” Harris said. “(The developer) should have done some more homework.”
Commissioners who served during the period from 2014 to 2016 did not return requests for comment.
The developer’s side
In a federal lawsuit filed in November, the developer gives its side of the story.
According to the developer’s initial complaint, Brantley County Development Partners received letters supporting of the project from the Brantley County government in 2014 and 2015.
It held a public hearing and ultimately submitted an application to the EPD in December 2016.
In January 2017, as indicated by chairman Harris, the county commission switched positions and began opposing the project.
That month, the commission held a work session, allegedly without alerting the developer, and passed a moratorium and a resolution opposing the landfill.
By unanimously passing the moratorium, commissioners instructed all county officials to “immediately cease and desist any communications or efforts with Brantley County Development Partners or any other individual or entity where the intent is to establish or facilitate a landfill” within Brantley County while the commission reviewed ordinances, regulations and the solid waste management plan.
Following the work session, the lawsuit states that commissioners amended the county’s solid waste management plan and rezoned the developer’s property in an attempt to block the landfill.
At no point in this process, the lawsuit alleges, was the developer contacted or brought in to discuss the issue.
Brantley County Development Partners filed a lawsuit in Brantley County Superior Court challenging the move, but when the case stalled it withdrew the suit and filed it in federal court in 2019.
According to court filings, the developer cannot further develop the property without new letters from the county commission to the EPD certifying that it complies. The commission has withheld the letters, the lawsuit claims, and is putting the developer at risk of significant financial loss.
Taken together, the commission’s actions amount to an unconstitutional taking and violation of due process, the lawsuit reads.
In a response filed with the court in January, the county denies all such claims.
Lack of Popular Support
Residents living nearby are indifferent to the developer’s claims.
Thousands of residents have signed petitions opposing the landfill, and hundreds have written to the EPD about it.
Some, like Steven Smith, feel the developer was intentionally deceptive in pursuing the landfill.
Smith said Brantley County Development Partners initially stated the property would be used for less objectionable enterprises, like lumber processing or composting. It later revealed it intended to open a landfill.
“Hats off to William Ligon,” Smith said. “He has listened to us and represented the citizens of Brantley County.”
Smith claimed the developer would often try to stay out of the public eye by filing for new permits or approvals at the end of the year when residents were busy with their families during the holidays.
Over the last few years, the opposition accrued thousands of signatures and organized hundreds of letters to the EPD against the landfill, Smith said.
The high water table and annual rainfall, accompanied by the proposed landfill’s proximity to the Satilla River and nearby residential wells, mean contamination is almost certain, Smith said.
Satilla Riverkeeper Early said a landfill in Brantley County is unnecessary.
“Wayne and Charlton counties already have large regional landfills,” Early said. “They don’t need one in Brantley.”
Despite the recent move by Ligon to assist in derailing the landfill project, Early said opponents should not rest easy.
“It’s going to be a long project,” Early said. “We just closed out the comment period on the draft site limitations, but it will probably be at least a year until any permit decision is made and then there will be another public comment period.”
She directed Brantley residents to the riverkeeper’s website, satillariverkeeper.org, for more information.