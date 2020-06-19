Georgia will seek a standardized testing waiver for the 2020-21 school year.
Gov. Brian Kemp and state School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Thursday Georgia will submit a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education for the suspension of the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones assessment and CCRPI school and district rating. They said Georgia may be the first state to make the announcement for the upcoming school year.
The Georgia Department of Education also suspended the teacher evaluation (TKES) summative rating for 2020-21, effective immediately.
“Given the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the resulting state budget reductions, it would be counterproductive to continue with high-stakes testing for the 2020-2021 school year,” Kemp and Woods said in a joint statement. “In anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall, we believe schools’ focus should be on remediation, growth and the safety of students. Every dollar spent on high-stakes testing would be a dollar taken away from the classroom.”
Georgia was one of the first states to suspend standardized testing at the end of last school year when the pandemic forced the system to shut down. The state later received approval from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel all remaining standardized tests for that school year.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have urged common sense regarding compliance in Georgia’s public schools and a focus before anything else on the health, safety, and well-being of students, families, and school staff,” they said in the joint statement.
Kemp also continues to support Senate Bill 367, which would reduce the number of standardized tests Georgia requires and get the state’s testing requirements more in line with federal rules.
“We are hopeful the federal government will recognize that the upcoming school year will not be ‘business as usual’ and will accept our request for a standardized testing waiver,” Kemp and Woods said.