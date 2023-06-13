Three incumbent state Republican lawmakers representing all or a portion of the Golden Isles announced plans to run for reelection in the 2024 general elections.
All three made their announcements at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club starting with state Rep. Buddy DeLoach.
He began his presentation with an explanation of the committees he serves on in, including as chairman of House ethics committee before announcing he’d seek another term representing House District 167.
“I’m already running as hard as I can run,” he said. “I seek your support in the next election.”
DeLoach said he is upset by misinformation and “straight lies” spread by Democrats and designed to harm the Republican Party.
“Somebody paid a lot of money for this, and they are not our friends,” he said.
State Sen. Mike Hodges, representative of Senate District 3, has just completed his freshman session in the General Assembly. He described his first session as a gratifying experience before making his announcement for plans to seek another term in office.
He said he served as secretary of the banking committee and on the finance committee. He was also one of the few non-lawyers to serve on the judiciary committee. And he served as one of the governor’s two floor leaders on the Senate floor during legislative sessions.
State Rep. Rick Townsend, who represents District 179, also announced plans to seek another two-year term in office.
“I love representing you guys,” he said.
He helped support legislation that make the solicitor position a full-time position this past session to help with the backlog of court cases.
Townsend said he tries to ask himself to consider what’s best for his constituents when it comes to legislation he considers.
“You need to worry about what’s in front of you,” he said. “It it good for Georgia? Is it good for Glynn County?”