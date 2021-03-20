Additional help is on the way for the unemployed in Georgia.
The state Department of Labor is implementing additional unemployment benefits provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The new legislation will extend potential unemployment insurance benefits and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly supplement of $300 for those unemployed through Sept. 6.
“We have received the guidelines from the USDOL to implement the 29-week extension that is part of the new stimulus bill,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “This extension should be seamless for claimants currently receiving benefits that were part of the Continued Assistance Act. However, many claimants will need to pay close attention to upcoming benefit year ending dates and reapply for benefits accordingly.”
People who have not reached their benefit year ending date are advised to continue to request weekly payments as the extensions are implemented. There should not be a delay in payments, Butler said.
Claimants who benefit year ends are advised to file a new claim.
A benefit year lasts 52 weeks beginning the Sunday a new claim is filed. After the time period expires, people can reapply for benefits by reporting any additional work history, including temporary, part-time, self employment or W-2 work.
People unable to establish a valid claim will be placed back into a federal CARES Act program for the new extensions to be applied.
“There has been a great deal of confusion regarding filing a new claim,” Butler said. “Claimants need to be aware that no matter what program you are part of, if you have reached the end of your benefit year, you must reapply for regular UI benefits to determine if you qualify for a new regular UI claim.”
Georgians have received more than $19.6 billion during the past year — more than the past 57 years combined prior to the pandemic.
There are more than 207,000 job listings online at https://bit.ly/36EA2vk. Resources for reemployment assistance along with information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims can be found on the agency’s webpage at https://bit.ly/2ZudL0c.