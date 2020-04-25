Restaurant owners in the Isles are having to use their own discretion to determine whether they can open in light of the mandates contained in the executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp, who began reopening the state Friday.
Whatever the result, it's sure to be an adjustment.
Bennie's Red Barn on St. Simons Island will open for business at 5:30 p.m. Monday, and manager Chris Paolini said they're looking forward to serving their customers once again.
Paolini said the restaurant will follow the protocols mandated by Kemp requiring sanitizing, social distancing, masks and gloves for employees.
"We are one of the largest restaurants," he said, referring to the venue's more than 6,200 square feet of dining space. "We will be able to accommodate approximately 75 people at a time."
Owner Don Gentile is having ultraviolet lights installed throughout the food preparation and dining areas prior to the Monday opening. UV light is a safe, quick and effective means to kill bacteria, including mold and mildew. The technology is also used by hospitals.
Paolini said patrons will be required to have their temperatures taken before being admitted to the restaurant. Anyone with a temperature in excess of 99 degrees Fahrenheit will be refused entry.
According to a social media post from Ole Times Country Buffet, in Brunswick, the restaurant will open Monday, but patrons should expect some changes. Children under 14 will not be permitted to stand in the food line, masks and gloves will be worn by all employees, items will be sanitized frequently, and customers will have to wait outdoors, or in their cars, until they're allowed to enter.
Dining times, the statement read, will be limited to an hour per table.
Carol Day, with the Ole Times Country Buffet corporate office, said the restaurant will be operating at 50 percent capacity.
"We are going to allow seating at every other table," she said. The restaurant, she said, accommodates approximately 390 people, so 50 percent of that would be nearly 200 customers
The biggest change, however, comes in the manner in which customers will choose their food. Because the governor's executive order bans buffets and salad bars, Ole Times will serve food cafeteria-style.
A number of restaurants are not opening but will continue to offer takeout or curbside service, including Southern Soul Barbecue, Frosty's Griddle & Shake, Halyards, Tramici, LaPlancha, Hildy's Pizza and del Sur Artisan Eats, all on St. Simons Island, and many restaurants in Brunswick.
Georgia Sea Grill, also on St. Simons Island, is remaining closed until further notice. Zack Gowen, owner of Georgia Sea Grill, said the safety of his employees and guests is his No. 1 priority, and to open now is too soon. A decision will be made in mid-May as to whether to reopen at that time for indoor dining.
"With everything changing from day-to-day, our current plan is to resume curbside in a couple of weeks, but we'll see," he said, adding that they're in the process of getting a new food truck on the road by the end of May. "As far as normal goes, I think we have a long road ahead of us …"