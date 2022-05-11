State House candidates discuss abortion

Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for state House District 179 were asked Monday about new abortion restrictions in Georgia if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The candidates, speaking at the Exchange Club in Brunswick, each expressed support for a state law already approved in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning abortion laws that would make it more restrictive.
Rick Townsend said he is a strong pro-life advocate who believes states should decide the abortion issue.
“If there’s a heartbeat, it’s a baby,” he said.
John Killgallon said the court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States was one of the worst ever and needs to be overturned.
“Life is precious,” he said. “It’s something we have to protect at all costs.”
Bob Duncan agreed with his opponents, adding the state’s heartbeat law addresses the concerns of Georgians regarding abortion.
On another matter, Duncan said workforce housing is an issue best solved by the private sector.
“You don’t want the state government to tell you what the rates should be,” he said.
Killgallon said he doesn’t want state government involved in creating affordable housing, adding the No. 1 priority should be job creation.
Townsend suggested possible tax incentives to encourage developers to build affordable housing.
Townsend said teaching youths a good work ethic and job skills has to be a goal of educators to help bolster the local workforce.
“We do need to pull together,” he said.
Killgallon said businesses are struggling with retention of employees, while others potential employees don’t want to enter the workforce now because they are still getting paid not to work. Increasing wages will help encourage people to get back into the workforce, he said.
Duncan said there is no easy solution to solving the workforce shortage.
“Work ethic needs to be taught in the home,” he said. “You can’t teach work ethic in the schools.”
Duncan said many businesses are struggling to fill vacant positions. He suggested more skilled immigrants “to assimilate and be producers.”
Killgallon said there is a stigma about students taking technical courses that has to be eliminated.
“College is not for everyone,” he said.
Townsend said the state voting system needs more changes to ensure elections are secure, though he has no concerns about the performance of local election officials.
“Here they have done a tremendous job,” he said.
Killgallon said he doesn’t believe there were any problems with the way elections are conducted in Glynn County. He is opposed to drop boxes and multiple mailings of ballots to voters, however.
Duncan agreed drop boxes should be eliminated and only American citizens who are residents of Georgia should be allowed to vote in state elections.
“There is still a little more work that needs to be done,” he said.