The Georgia General Assembly passed a hate crimes bill Wednesday, but local leaders are left wanting more.
“It’s a great first step,” said the Rev. John Perry, president of the local NAACP.
Following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, state legislators called for a bill to allow enhanced sentencing for hate crimes, although not all agreed on what the final product should look like.
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County when he was confronted and eventually shot by neighborhood residents Gregory and Travis McMichael while William Bryan filmed the incident. He died at the scene. The McMichaels and Bryan are white and Arbery was black.
Bryan and the McMichaels were arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents nearly three months after the shooting. All three were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment on Wednesday.
After much discussion and more than a year on the table, the General Assembly finally did come together this week to pass House Bill 426.
It permits judges to impose harsher punishments on those convicted of victimizing another based on “perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.”
Lawmakers could have given the bill more teeth, Perry said. The punishments could have been stiffer, but it’s rare something is done right the first time.
He believes it’s enough to get across a message: Georgia does care, and the government is listening.
“The protests came out of people who don’t think they are being heard,” Perry said. “We hear you.”
On the local level, Perry said the temperature is warm regarding the bill.
“It does us great joy,” he said. “The death of Ahmaud Arbery has been at the forefront. Even in his death, he is helping us make progress.”
Now, Perry said he hopes the protests that have taken place in the streets around the country and in Glynn County will continue to influence positive change. Local churches and civic groups have started seriously discussing race and justice, which he sees as a very positive thing.
Georgia remains one of four states without specific punishments for hate crimes until Gov. Brian Kemp signs the bill. Candice Broce, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, said Kemp plans to sign the bill pending a legal review.
Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said he’s glad to have supported the bill but wanted it to include protections for citizens exercising their First Amendment rights and law enforcement personnel.
Similarly happy to support the bill, Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, nevertheless had some reservations.
The bill seems to regulate thought, he said, and he believed it unnecessary. A crime should be prosecuted based on the act committed, he said, not on the motivation of the accused.
“Any crime against another person or their property, if intentional, has to be rooted in hate,” Jones said.
Harsher penalties for hate crimes, as Perry said, isn’t the end.
Lawmakers are already planning that next step, and state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, wants it to be the abolition of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.
The law reads: “A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill cited the code section to justify actions the McMichaels took which ultimately led to Arbery’s death.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker supports the move. He said Thursday the citizens’ arrest law has rarely been a good thing for African-American Georgians.
“Citizens, since we’ve been over here, have been murdering and lynching black people, so that hasn’t worked for us,” Booker said. “Anytime we intend to defend ourselves, we’ve been arrested.”
While he couldn’t give much away on Thursday, Booker said the group was also looking at changes to city and county ordinance, among other things, to address inequality locally.
“I’m working with a group of black leaders to flesh those out. A diverse group of people to deal with local issues,” Booker said. “For instance, the Confederate monument in the city.”
If the memorial can’t be removed — or if there’s not enough local support for it — Booker said the group would push for something like a placard or display to sit nearby that would tell the story of slaves in the South and the contributions of African Americans to the country during the American Civil War period.
Some oppose completely repealing the citizen’s arrest law.
Jones has previously stated he plans to introduce a piece of legislation that would rework the rule, distinguishing between “arresting” and “detaining,” clarifying the grounds on which a citizen can detain another and putting strict limits on the use of deadly force.
“We do not want anyone to be harmed, injured or killed for suspected theft of a piece of personal property,” Jones said in a statement earlier this month.