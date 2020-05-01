The Georgia Department of Labor released its newest report Thursday, and it’s not pretty.
More payments have been issued in the past six weeks than during the past four years combined because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since the week ending March 21, the department has processed more than 1.3 million claims. So far, 725,000 were valid enough to set up a claim and more than 444,000 Georgians have already received a first payment.
An estimated 62 percent of those filing for unemployment have been approved, compared to the 40 to 50 percent of initial claims eligible for an initial payment.
“Our employees are managing unprecedented numbers of claims and people are getting paid,” said Mark Butler, Georgia labor commissioner. “To say we have issued more payments in the past six weeks than in the past four years combined is quite an accomplishment.”
Last week, more than 266,000 claims were processed, up 19,000 from the week before. Of that weekly total, more than 185,000 were employer claims.
The sectors with the most claims include accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, retail trade, manufacturing and administrative and support services, according to the report.
“The accommodation and food service sector has truly suffered during this pandemic,” Butler said. “We hope that employers and employees can work together to find a return to work plan that can work for both parties allowing for continued financial support from state and federal programs as we gradually reopen Georgia.”
Many claims are still awaiting eligibility, including claims where duplicate ones have been filed, identification has been requested, excessive weekly earnings have been reported or child support stops have been issued.
These type of claims require additional handling.
The state’s response to the number of claims has been costly. Last week, the labor department issued more than $155 million, up $54 million over the previous week. Over the past six weeks, an estimated $388 million has been paid.