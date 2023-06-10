Brunswick and Glynn County’s public safety infrastructure is getting a multi-million-dollar boost in the form of state grants awarded this week.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced more than $83 million in statewide public safety grants on Thursday that will fund 118 projects around Georgia through funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

