Brunswick and Glynn County’s public safety infrastructure is getting a multi-million-dollar boost in the form of state grants awarded this week.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced more than $83 million in statewide public safety grants on Thursday that will fund 118 projects around Georgia through funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
Nearly $1 million of that is going to the city of Brunswick through a Project Safe Communities grant. City Manager Regina McDuffie said the $978,450 awarded to Brunswick will go in part to installing new lighting in key communities that are intended to deter crime and make them safer.
Another chunk of the grant money will go toward a new camera system that will be installed at major and critical intersections. The systems they have looked at so far have license tag reading technology, McDuffie said.
“Which will help us find perpetrators, but also to identify witnesses who may be able to help police in their investigations,” she said.
McDuffie said officials want a camera system that also has the ability to connect to business and residential camera systems, where people can opt-in to a network that can be a boon for police.
The Glynn County Commission was also awarded three grants. The county will receive $871,300 to invest in gunshot detection technology and equipment, $159,107 to invest in equipment to secure the main courthouse and the Juvenile Court building, and $214,500 to add a mental-health intervention worker to the newly formed Behavioral Health Response Team for three years.
Kemp said in a statement that public safety has always been a top priority and will continue to be.
“With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe,” Kemp said. “From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals.”
State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, thanked Kemp for the grants and for supporting the Golden Isles.
“This is a great start for Glynn County in addressing the mental health crisis in our community and directly benefits our public safety detectives and investigators as they tackle major crimes that have affected our community,” Townsend said. “I would like to thank the governor and his team for their support of the city of Brunswick to combat and prevent crime. Additionally, streetlights for poorly lit streets and new computer technology will help deter crime in our neighborhoods, and additional metal detectors and X-Ray machines will add to the current inventory of safety equipment that we have.”
State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, applauded Kemp’s use of ARPA money for public safety purposes.
“Public safety affects every facet of our lives, from economic development to quality of life, and I’m thankful for the blanket of protection our law enforcement officers provide,” Hodges said. “In South Georgia, we back the blue and appreciate Gov. Kemp for doing the same with the recent grants that have been awarded in the 8th Senate District.”