Two industrial parks in Glynn County have been named Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development, or GRAD, by the state Department of Economic Development.
The designation, announced at Tuesday’s monthly Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority meeting, certifies the Tradewinds Coastal Logistics Park and the Gateway Industrial Park are ready for developers.
“The GRAD designation for Tradewinds Coastal Logistics Park and Gateway Undustrial Park means that these sites can truly compete on a global stage for new industry and the accompanying jobs,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development. “I believe that Brunswick and Glynn County’s efforts to attain the GRAD status will prove to be highly beneficial.”
Of the 66 GRAD sites in the state, only six are larger than 500 acres, with the 687-acre Tradewinds site among them.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick & Golden Isles Development Authority, said it was a long process to get the sites certified, but it was time well spent.
“It is a very valuable designation,” he said.
Moore said the designation has made the Tradewinds site the most desirable industrial tract in the state because of its location — about a mile from Interstate 95 — and the close proximity to ports in Brunswick, Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla. The sites can also be serviced by two Class 1 railroads for transportation of goods and materials.
The county has three other industrial parks — East Gate, McBride and North Glynn Commerce Park — that were too small for the designation, but Moore said the goal is to have all the available industrial property ready for development within the next year.
Development of the industrial sites could happen even faster if the decision is made to build a pad as large as 100,000 square feet, which would enable a business to start construction as soon as a month after an agreement is signed.
Wayne Johnson, chairman of the development authority, said he was excited about the opportunity the designation could provide for the local economy.
“Receiving GRAD certification on more than 700 acres in Glynn County is a great accomplishment,” he said. “We are proud to have completed the arduous process and recognize the value that this certification has when promoting our properties to the rest of the world.”
Board members also discussed the low unemployment rate in the Golden Isles and the challenges to hire qualified workers to manufacturing jobs, some of which pay $60,000 a year.
Pete Snell, vice president for economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, said many teachers have never visited a manufacturing facility and aren’t aware of the many jobs available.
Dual enrollment for high school students, Moore said, may give them more economic certainty if they decide on an industrial career. In some of the high demand technical jobs, employers have struggled to find qualified employees, forcing them to hire workers from outside the region.
The development authority agreed to take responsibility for county’s Camera Ready Program dealing with the film industry. It was managed in the past by the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau.