Gas prices have fallen below $4 in the state. 

Georgia motorists are seeing something that has been absent for quite some time: gas under $4.

The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular gas Sunday was $3.90, a decrease of 14 cents from the previous week and 52 cents less than it was just a month ago. It is, however, 90 cents higher than what motorists were paying about this same time in 2021.

