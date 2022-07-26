Georgia motorists are seeing something that has been absent for quite some time: gas under $4.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular gas Sunday was $3.90, a decrease of 14 cents from the previous week and 52 cents less than it was just a month ago. It is, however, 90 cents higher than what motorists were paying about this same time in 2021.
Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman, says there is a reason why the price is coming down.
“Lower domestic demand for gas and declining crude oil prices continue to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” Waiters said.
Suspension of Georgia’s gas tax, due to expire in mid-August unless extended, is another factor.
Brunswick leads the state in metro markets with the most expensive gas, its average cost of $4 per gallon pushing it to the top. Following it are Hinesville, $3.97, and Athens, $3.95.
Metro markets with the least expensive prices Sunday included Columbus, $3.74 per gallon; Valdosta, $3.64; and Albany, $3.61.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, is sticking with his optimistic prediction after noting this marks the sixth consecutive week prices have dropped.
“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel,” he said.
But keep fingers crossed.
“However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse,” De Haan said. “In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent.
“For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June.”