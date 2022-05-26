Two local races are heading to a runoff, including the state House District 179 Republican primary.
Bob Duncan, with 35% of the vote, will face Rick Townsend, who got 40%.
Georgia Senate District 3, which includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties and parts of Ware County, is also headed for a runoff. Republicans Mike Hodges and Jeff Jones will face each other in June.
It will be a winner-takes-all contest since no Democrat qualified for the race.
The seat is currently held by Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, who chose not to run for reelection.
Hodges earned 12,267 votes in the district, or 46.69%, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Jones trailed him with 9,000 votes, 34.26%.
Nora Lott Haynes, the third candidate in the race, garnered a total of 5,006 votes, or 19.05%.
All three are St. Simons Island residents.
There will also be a runoff to determine which Democrat challenges incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in November. Democrats Joyce Griggs and Wade Herring advanced to a second round.
Griggs had received 48.59% of the votes as of 5 p.m. Wednesday with Herring receiving 38%. Michelle Munroe was a distant third with 13.41%.
Most of Tuesday’s local primary races were decided by voters in Glynn County in convincing manner.
The Republican race for the Glynn County Commission At-Large Post 1 seat was won Tuesday by Thomas “Bo” Clark Jr., who got 70% of the vote in his win over Jane Fraser.
Clark will face Richard Ingalls, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination to run for the office in the November general election.
The Republican race for the Glynn County Commission District 4 seat was won by David Sweat, who got 62% of the vote over Robbie Tucker. He will face former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in November.
District 3 incumbent County Commissioner Wayne Neal was unopposed in the Republican primary and no Democrats qualified to seek the office.
After the polls closed Tuesday, Board of Elections member Tommy Clark, a former county commissioner, waited in the lobby as votes arrived from the 19 different polling locations. Each vehicle carrying the ballots to the office was accompanied by a patrol car to ensure the chain of custody.
Clark said he decided to wait in the lobby because his son Thomas “Bo” Clark was a candidate for county commission and he didn’t want to be accused of a conflict of interest when the votes were tabulated. He said the chain of custody is “very important,” especially with the scrutiny elections across the nation have received.
Board members at meetings have said they welcome public scrutiny to ensure public confidence in the integrity of local elections.
Clark said as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, about 15,800 of the more than 58,000 registered voters had cast ballots.
“It’s a little better than the last election,” he said. “I’m disappointed it’s not a lot better. We’re grateful for what we’ve got.”