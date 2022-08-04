Georgians who drive gas vehicles will get a break from the state fuel tax a while longer, and those with electric cars can keep up with the state’s plan to increase charging stations via a website.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the motor fuel tax, suspended by the Georgia General Assembly since May, will remain frozen through Sept. 12.
The state gas tax is 29.1 cents per gallon. It is used to maintain transportation infrastructure.
The announcement comes at a time when prices at the pumps are coming down.
On Monday, AAA reported that the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia had dropped to $3.77, 13 cents lower than it was a week ago but 81 cents more than it was the same time in 2021.
“Low domestic demand for gasoline continues to trigger low prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Also, if the global price for crude oil does not spike this week, gas prices most likely will not increase. Whether gas prices will tick back up next month remains to be seen.”
Brunswick again topped the state’s metro areas with the highest prices with an average cost of $3.87 per gallon, followed by Savannah at $3.85 and Athens at $3.84.
The least expensive metro market was Valdosta, where the cost per gallon of gasoline could be found at $3.50.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation has launched a website to keep electric car owners up to date on the state’s participation in the nationwide charging station network as it submits an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.
Approval of the plan will ungate $135 million in federal funds for GDOT to use to create infrastructure for electric car usage.
Passed by the U.S. Congress in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) to provide funding to states for strategic deployment of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In addition, the funding will establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability.
According to GDOT, with more than 1,300 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets, Georgia leads the Southeast.
Having submitted a plan to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, GDOT is now working on an implementation plan that will determine the location of charging stations, selection process for vendors and operators, as well as the identification of partners in the private sector.