Travel experts are warning motorists to expect record gas prices as they travel over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
Prices are going up and had already reached $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Golden Isles earlier this week.
There is a positive note that motorists can chew on while traveling. Georgia’s gas tax will not rejoin the per gallon price until July.
Georgia’s per gallon gas tax is 28.7 cents.
The Georgia General Assembly voted to suspend the gas tax during this year’s session, but the legislature slated its return for June 1.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he was issuing an executive order to extend the suspension of the gas tax.
He also signed an executive order to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.
Kemp blames inflation and supply shortages on the failure of the federal government to properly address the issues.
“While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation,” Kemp said.
Both executive orders are good through July 14.
AAA, which predicts gas prices will continue to rise, reports that the average cost of gas at the pumps in Georgia is low compared to its cost in other states. Prices are 45 cents below the national average.
Motorists in California were paying as much as $5.24 for the same gas on Monday.
Revenue generated by the excise fuel tax in Georgia is used to build and maintain roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.
Kemp says the state can afford the loss revenue because of its strong economy.
House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, supports the governor’s actions.
“I am proud to join with Gov. Kemp and my colleagues in the General Assembly to support this extension of the suspension of motor fuel taxes,” Ralston said. “We will keep our people and our economy moving.”
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan also voiced his backing of the executive actions.
“As the nation grapples with inflation and record-breaking prices at the gas pump, Georgians are feeling the impact each day,” Duncan said.
“As we combat the failures of Washington and continue working to build a more stable future for our state, I commend Gov. Kemp for extending this critical temporary tax suspension and returning hard-earned dollars back to Georgians.”