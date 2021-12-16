The state legislature’s one-size-fits-all approach to elections law is not working for Glynn County, the local elections board has discovered.
An overhaul of the state’s elections law in the wake of the 2020 general election may cost the Glynn County Board of Elections anywhere from $160,000 to $198,000 in new elections equipment, board members were told at a Tuesday meeting.
At issue is the state’s new requirement that, during a November general election, every voting precinct in the state provides one voting machine per every 250 voters. The rule came as a response to long wait times experienced by voters primarily in metro Atlanta counties, for which Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed local elections officials in those counties.
Glynn County elections officials believe that number of voting machines is overkill for less population-dense counties.
“I think that was an attempt to address those areas that two- to three-hour-long wait lines,” county Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told The News following Tuesday’s meeting. “We did not have that (in the 2020 general election).”
As an example, Channell said a precinct of 6,000 would need 20 machines under the old election law. If, for example, 3,000 of those voters cast a ballot or early or via mail-in ballot, the elections office could get away with providing 10 machines at that location.
That would be more than enough, in Channell’s experience. The elections board prided itself on the lack of long waits at any precinct in the county during the 2020 general election.
Under the state law passed in late 2020, the county would need to have 24 machines available in the same precinct on Election Day. Unlike in the old law, the county could not consider early or mail-in voting when allocating machines.
It has 155 on hand now, but would need 190 to meet the state’s new standards. The cost for those additional machines could be as high as $198,000.
Further, the more machines have to be set up, the greater the chance one will break, which the board will need to consider when it decides whether to maintain a repair fund in the next budgeting cycle or to purchase a warranty from the voting machine manufacturer.
Channell said he met with lawmakers, including Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, recently to discuss the issue. He was asked to draft an example of an amendment to the law that would meet the county’s needs.
He also discussed with them the state’s decision to eliminate signature verification from the mail-in ballot verification process.
Many legislators — Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, among them — felt the signature matching process was ineffectual at best and left the door open to significant fraud at worst due to the subjective nature of comparing signatures.
Channell said Tuesday that completely removing the signature matching requirement simply introduces a new set of problems.
“If I know your name, driver’s license number and social security number, I can request a ballot on your behalf and cast it,” Channell said.
He did not think legislators were likely to change this aspect of the law in the near future.
The board also talked about splitting one St. Simons Island precinct between two others, reducing the number of precincts on the island to three.
Channell suggested getting rid of the Hampton River precinct, which votes at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church. That precinct, the smallest on the island, would be split between polling places at St. William Catholic Church and Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island, both of which can accommodate the additional voters, he said.
The board will consider a formal proposal in January. It would have to be approved by February to take effect in the 2020 general election.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.