New state fiscal economist Jeffrey Dorfman stepped to the lectern last during Thursday’s joint state legislature budget hearing, but he dropped the biggest news of the day when he announced to the House and Senate appropriations committees that he’s forecasting a 50-50 chance of a mild recession kicking off early next year.
“While it is no means certain that the state of Georgia will enter a recession, it is a possible scenario and so must be accounted for in that sort of average that I talked about,” Dorfman said.
He noted that while accounting for the individual income tax cut and the large reduction in the state’s share of the title ad valorem tax, revenue is running short of projections, and “definitely a reason for concern.”
Dorfman said that instead of the expected 2 percent revenue increase for the first quarter of this fiscal year, “it actually looks like our revenue collected for the first quarter of FY ’20 is going to be down by about half a percent, compared to last year.”
Additionally, the next scheduled round of income tax cuts are expected to reduce FY 2020 revenue by another $250 million.
“When combined with the reapportionment of the TAVT in favor of local governments, Georgia’s economy needs to grow this year by 2.5 percent just for state revenue collections to stay even with last year,” Dorfman said. “Given the forecast for the national economy to grow at 2 percent or less over the next several years, I believe it is clear that Gov. Kemp’s approach of preparing preemptively for a tighter budgetary climate is the correct one.”
The chairmen of the appropriations committees welcomed legislators to the two days of hearings by letting them know there’s likely more work ahead before the beginning of the next legislative session.
“I know for a fact this is a busy time of the year for all of us — this is the time of the year when every group wants to see you and as word of the cuts get out, they’re going to want to see you even more, so I’d avoid them if I were you,” joked Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack Hill, R-Reidsville. “The state of the economy’s never been more important than it is today, and, you know, a couple years ago I would run a column on revenues and I’d list all the states in the Southeast and Georgia was at the top of the list in revenue growth. Did it two or three years in a row.”
Hill said now Georgia’s around the bottom for revenue growth, though there are positive things going on economically across the state, and right now it’s important to get an idea of what’s going on and how to properly prepare for the next few years.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, tried to look for the silver lining to all the advance budgetary work in Atlanta.
“We’ll probably have you back for some other interesting and fun events,” England said. “Even the Braves, there is a chance the Braves go to the World Series, so it might just work out that we’re all here while that’s going on.”