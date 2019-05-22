The process was not near over when Gov. Brian Kemp signed House bills 201 and 382 into law. Staff of the state Department of Natural Resources went to work to translate that legislation into workable regulations, and the public still has a part to play in what ultimately results from the bills, which deal with live-aboard vessels and implementation of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act.
Tuesday at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island, Jill Andrews, chief of coastal management for the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, gave a presentation to the DNR Board of Directors, regarding proposed regulatory changes during the board’s May meeting.
Under the current law, people on live-aboard boats can only stay in Georgia estuarine waters for only 90 days in any one calendar year, unless they apply for and get an extension from the DNR commissioner. H.B. 201 eliminates that provision from the law.
Andrews said the goal of the legislation and the resulting regulations are to encourage people on live-aboard vessels to stop and stay in Georgia instead of passing through on their way to destinations in South Carolina or Florida.
“We do want to encourage live-aboards that we know are here and want to come here to take advantage of these appointments,” Andrews said.
H.B. 201 moves oversight of live-aboard vessels from the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act and puts it under Official Code of Georgia Title 52, which governs waters of the state, ports and watercraft. Operators of live-aboard vessels are prohibited from dumping stored human waste into the state’s estuaries, but instead will have to pump out at designated facilities, and keep records indicating when and where those pumpouts took place.
CRD has an interactive map online of pump-out facilities at coastal marinas at coastalgadnr.org/pumpout. But in addition to these, CRD will establish anchorage areas where boats may anchor at night, given the operator received a permit from the state. Andrews said CRD will notify the public when these anchorage sites come into existence. The proposed cost for these permits start at $5 a day, up to $240 for a yearly pass, with those going at half-price to senior citizens, active-duty military and veterans.
DNR Law Enforcement Col. Thomas Bernard said that for the first year, officers mostly won’t be writing citations, but generally out and about educating the public so people know why these rules are in effect and what’s expected of them out on the water. Violations will be misdemeanors and dealt with in the applicable county court.
CRD provided public notice on the regulatory changes starting today. There is a scheduled meeting on them June 17 in Brunswick, and the comment period closes July 15, with board action scheduled for Aug. 27. H.B. 201 is supposed to go into effect in full as of the beginning of the new year.
In other new regulations, the enabling legislation for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act allows that to go into effect as of July 1. DNR Grants Unit Supervisor Taylor Brown explained that for each yearly grant cycle, there will be two application periods in order to winnow the field.
Local governments, “constituted recreation (authorities) registered with the Department of Community Affairs,” state agencies and nongovernmental entities with a mission of conservation are eligible to apply for grants awarded in amounts between $500,000 and $3 million, with a 25 percent match by the applicant. The fund containing grant money is expected collect around $20 million annually.
The projects must be completed within two years.
Each project must have at least one of a group objectives, including park and trail safety, supporting local parks and trails of regional significance and providing stewardship of conservation lands. Priority will be given to those with matching funds; those that support hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing; those that improve the quality of surface water, groundwater and springs; and to ensure the sustainability of U.S. military missions.
“In July and August, we’ll go out and do educational workshops,” Brown said. “In September, that grant cycle will open, at the end of October it will close.”
In January, staff will take grant proposals to the board of trustees, then to the DNR Board of Directors, then to the General Assembly. DNR is to notify in February those who applications were selected to go through the next application period. Hope is for projects that win grants will get underway by early summer 2020.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, board Chairman Bodine Sinyard thanked state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, for the work he did during the past session regarding bills favored by DNR.
“I don’t know if you understand how much work Don gets done for the state of Georgia, particularly relative to our agency, DNR,” Sinyard said. “He has single-handedly worked all throughout the session and helped carry our Shore Protection Act (reform bill) — he was the leader behind the scenes, in front of the scenes. Our live-aboard act, he was all over that. And as you know, we have been working very hard — particularly our coastal folks — on our oyster farming bill.”
Sinyard said Hogan was also a key ally in the push to get H.B. 501, the oyster mariculture bill, through the legislature. He also welcomed and thanked Woody Woodside for his decades of service to the state and to the coast.
“Today, it’s just an honor to have him here because he is truly our kind of folk, and our kind of person that drives and helps move Georgia in the right direction,” Sinyard said.