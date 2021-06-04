State Democrats have described today’s biannual Republic Party convention on Jekyll Island as a “GOP circus.”
The biannual event, held on Jekyll Island this year, is a time when Republicans across the state gather to determine the future of the party the next two years.
Gov. Brian Kemp, former Sen. David Perdue, several members of the state Congressional delegation and other statewide officers will speak at the event.
James Beverly, D-Macon, the state House minority leader, said the Republican Party “has no agenda to help Georgia.”
He expressed amazement over how fast House Bill 202, the new state voting laws passed and were signed into law. Another proposed legislation, Senate Bill 212, would give the Republican Party the ability to raise unlimited amounts of money, he said.
Augusta County Commissioner Jordan Johnson said state Republicans are not focused on real issues.
“Conspiracy theories don’t pay the bills. Conspiracy theories don’t get people back to work. Conspiracy theories don’t keep people out of hospitals,” Johnson said.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said state Republicans are “audacious” to choose to hold their convention in Coastal Georgia when the party has done little to help this part of the state.
“At every turn, it appears our Republican Party is putting politics before people,” he said. “I have no high expectations because they have let us down again and again and again.”
The convention begins at 2 p.m. today and continues on Saturday.