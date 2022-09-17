State Democratic candidates to attend picnic in the park
Several Democratic candidates for office will gather for a picnic in Mary Ross Waterfront Park today.
State Democratic candidates to attend picnic in the park
Several Democratic candidates for office will gather for a picnic in Mary Ross Waterfront Park today.
The lineup includes Bee Nguyen candidate for Georgia Secretary of State running against Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger; Janice Robinson, running for state insurance commissioner against Republican incumbent John King; William Boddie, running for the labor commissioner seat against Republican Bruce Thompson; Wade Herring, running against Republican incumbent Buddy Carter for the U.S. House District 1 seat; Nakita Hemmingway, running against Republican Tyler Harper for agriculture commissioner, Alicia Searcy, running against Republican incumbent state Superintendent Richard Woods.
The catered event will begin at 6:30 p.m. today in Mary Ross Park and includes live music.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 8. For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/elections.
— The Brunswick News
