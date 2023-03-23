Two members of Glynn County’s state delegation say they support efforts to protect American military bases in Georgia.
State Reps. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, and Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, stand behind legislation that originated in the Senate and which is now in the House.
Senate Bill 132 prohibits the purchase of land within 25 miles of military installations by immigrants from countries the U.S. State Department regards as nations of “particular concern” or the U.S. Secretary of Commerce considers foreign adversaries. The legislation provides the same protection to farmland.
Countries SB 132 takes aim at include Russia, China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
“I will vote for the bill,” DeLoach said. “It is not perfect, but there is much concern over foreign adversary ownership of land.”
In Glynn County, the only military installation is U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick on Conservation Way. The legislation also covers Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County.
Townsend said other states have passed similar measures.
“We’ve got to be careful with our farmland and...with our military bases,” Townsend said, adding about the measure, “I’m not sure where it’s going.”
Similar legislation introduced early in the session in the House withered for lack of support.
“Hopefully, (the Senate bill) will go forward,” Townsend said. “If not, it hopefully will be picked up next year. If they’re adversarial, we need to be careful.”
Townsend said extending the same protection to facilities like the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick would be worth consideration in the future.
State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, sponsored the bill along with 14 Republican co-sponsors, including Sen. Mike Hodges of St. Simons Island.
Hodges is the second state senator from the Golden Isles in just over a decade to attempt to control land ownership in Georgia with legislation.
In 2011, then-Sen. William Ligon, also representing the 3rd District, authored a bill that would have allowed the legislature to nullify land sales where the purchaser sought to remove the property from the sovereignty of the state. Ligon introduced the bill when the Kialegee, part of the Creek Nation, sought to acquire land on the Turtle River for a casino or entertainment center.