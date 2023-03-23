Two members of Glynn County’s state delegation say they support efforts to protect American military bases in Georgia.

State Reps. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, and Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, stand behind legislation that originated in the Senate and which is now in the House.

More from this section

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.