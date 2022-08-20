Georgia Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Clark put into words what employers are discovering more and more: Workers aren’t competing for jobs anymore — employers are competing for workers.

He gave a presentation on the state’s business outlook over the coming decades to a packed Ritz Theater auditorium full of business leaders, employers, politicians and government officials.

