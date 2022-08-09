Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark is coming to town to discuss a new strategic plan called The New Georgia Economy.
He will speak from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Clark will be the first speaker of the year at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheons.
“The Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber has long held our membership lunches quarterly,” said Ralph Staffins III, the chamber’s president and CEO. “Last year we were able to hold several including the Leadership Summit in conjunction with UGA Fanning Institute for Leadership Development.”
Clark has been touring the state with prominent business leaders to explain the strategic plan designed help the state better prepare for emerging and upcoming economic changes.
According to the state chamber’s website, the tour provides information about, and explains, the new opportunities and challenges ahead.
“For over a year the Georgia Chamber, in conjunction with local chambers, has been looking at the future of Georgia’s economy,” Staffins said. “This presentation will share the results of the New Georgia Economy. We were happy to host Chris last year to start this discussion with the opening of their Coastal Georgia office and are looking forward to the continuation of the conversation.”
There are “six pillars” to future economic success that will be explained during the presentation: big data and security, talent and leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation, global commerce and competitiveness, advanced corporate and university research and development, and physical infrastructure and assets.
“Since our launch, we have traveled the state working effortlessly to provide entrepreneurs, small business owners, and local communities with the tools needed to tackle these inevitable changes head-on,” according to the chamber website. “We are excited to continue the conversation as we embark on our newest regional tour, The Future of Georgia Series.”
The event will also feature a panel to introduce newly elected state officials Sen.-elect Mike Hodges and Rep.-elect Rick Townsend.
“Our Chairman Cedric King will be moderating a panel style format for our membership and business community to get better acquainted with our state officials,” Staffins said. “We think that its important for the relationship between the state delegation and the business community to be as strong as possible so that we can continue to promote a healthy economic climate.”
Tickets to Clark’s presentation are $35 and can be purchased at the chamber’s website brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com and clicking on the link to register for the event.