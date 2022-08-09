Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark is coming to town to discuss a new strategic plan called The New Georgia Economy.

He will speak from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Clark will be the first speaker of the year at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheons.

