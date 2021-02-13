A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives would give the Glynn County School Board a seat on all local planning and zoning commissions.
House Bill 221, authored by Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, would amend state zoning law to read: “If any local government establishes a planning commission, or another appointed body, to review or make recommendations on proposed zoning decisions prior to the governing authority taking action that would result in a zoning decision, such commission or body shall include at least one member appointed by the board of education.”
Glynn County is home to three planning commissions: the Mainland Planning Commission, Islands Planning Commission and Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission.
Both the MPC and IPC are made up of seven members, one appointed by each member of the Glynn County Commission. They make recommendations to the county commission on all zoning matters with the exception of site plans, which they have the authority to approve or deny. The MPC has jurisdiction over the mainland county outside the Brunswick city limits, while the IPC oversees planning and zoning on St. Simons and Sea islands.
Brunswick’s planning and appeals body is also made up of seven members, each selected by the five-member Brunswick City Commission.
The legislation was spurred by communities in Jackson County in North Georgia expanding without regard to the impact large housing developments would have on schools, Benton told the House State and Local Governments Subcommittee earlier this week.
Schools have no say in the planning and zoning process.
Benton acknowledged school board members could attend and speak at planning commission meetings like any other citizen but felt that was not enough.
“It doesn’t matter what they say, but if you give them a voice, I think a whole lot more people will understand where the school is coming from,” Benton told the committee. “I’d say probably 90 percent of the school districts have this problem.”
School systems are constantly trying to catch up to population growth in his district, Benton said. The legislation would only give local schools one seat on each planning commission, he explained. Not a veto, but “a seat at the table.”
Both the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association opposed the bill on the grounds that it would upset the balance of power in local governance.
“There’s no equality in the bill here as it’s proposed because counties and cities have no say, for example, where schools go,” said Larry Ramsey, legal counsel for the ACCG.
Charlotte Davis, representing the GMA, said the bill includes no guide for appointing new members or that they even be required to live in the areas they would have jurisdiction over.
“A county resident that doesn’t pay city taxes might end up having the final say in a zoning matter in the city,” Davis said.
That was by design, Benton told The News after the committee hearing.
How the school system selects its representative would be entirely a local decision, as would the city or county’s method for dealing with the new member.
“We’ve got two planning boards. Are you going to put one on St. Simons and one on the Mainland?” said Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson. “You’ve almost have to add two people so it’s not a tie. You already have problems with members not being there,”
While Benton believed it was a widespread problem, officials in Brunswick, Glynn County and the county school system said they have had no problems or disagreements over planning and zoning issues.
Eaddy Sams, vice-chair of the Glynn County Board of Education, said she had not heard of any such instances of the school board being ignored in Glynn County. When planning and zoning issues do arise, existing laws and regulations handle the majority of concerns the school board might have in her experience.
“We’re not seeing tremendous growth in our community for families with children, so we’re not necessarily in jeopardy of that happening in the near future, and we do look at those statistics and predictions (when planning future expansions),” Sams said.
The school board might be able to benefit from a seat on the planning commission, but there are other ways to get input in the process.
“We’re all also citizens of the county and can attend meetings and contact members of the commission and voice our thoughts that way,” Sams said.
While Brunson said he’d likely oppose the bill on first blush, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey had no complaints.
“I think it would probably be a good idea,” Harvey said. “Although the city hasn’t had any issues with the school on our planning board, other cities have around the country. With them being there, they can be on the front-end of things and help try to navigate as we build out subdivisions.”
The city’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Commission was reinstated in 2018 after being inactive under the last two mayors, Harvey said, with all construction approval and zoning matters going directly to the city commission. In that time, he can’t recall the school system having any complaints about the planning process.
Brunswick Planning Department Director John Hunter said much the same. In his six years with the city, no projects that impact schools have come up. The only one he can remember was initiated by the school system at Glynn Middle.
“There are five schools in the city limits, and none of them are really in areas that would be newly developing,” Hunter said, with the exception of Brunswick High and Altama Elementary, which are in commercial areas.
The bill received little support in the committee but is up for a second hearing this week, Benton said.