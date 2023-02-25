A bill designed to reduce the number of plastic bags in Georgia is sure to draw the attention of Lea King-Badyna of Glynn County.

King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, has certainly seen enough of the plastic bags where they do not belong. In addition to being unsightly litter, the bags pose a danger to marine life, she says.

