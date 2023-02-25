A bill designed to reduce the number of plastic bags in Georgia is sure to draw the attention of Lea King-Badyna of Glynn County.
King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, has certainly seen enough of the plastic bags where they do not belong. In addition to being unsightly litter, the bags pose a danger to marine life, she says.
“We regularly pull plastic bags out of the salt marsh and waterways, from the roadsides and public spaces,” she said.
Sponsored by nine Democrats, Senate Bill 49 would ban the distribution of plastic bags at the point of sale as of Jan. 1, 2026.
With early support for the measure limited to only Democrats, proponents of the bill may have little to cheer about. The bill is likely to face an uphill battle in the legislature, where Republicans are the dominate political party.
However far the measure goes, plastic bags, used to bag everything from groceries to clothing purchases, are a frequent presence to litter patrols and an issue of concern to environmentalists in the Golden Isles.
“Plastic bags are a majorly littered item in the Golden Isles,” King-Badyna said. “I even have a photo album titled ‘bags in trees’ containing photos of bags I’ve spotted lodged up in trees.”
They are unsightly and a major hazard when found elsewhere.
“Plastic bags blow easily and quickly end up in our storm drain systems, depositing out into the salt marsh, waterways and ocean,” she said. “When in the ocean, they can look like jellyfish, a dietary staple of sea turtles and other marine and aquatic life, which presents another set of challenges and issues.”
Plastic bags are among the 15 million metric tons of plastic that end up in the oceans, according to Oceana, an advocate organization for clean oceans. In one of its recent reports, it said upwards of 1,800 marine animals in U.S. waters alone had ingested or become entangled in plastic.
Eighty-eight percent of those marine animals were listed in the Endangered Species Act as endangered or threatened. They included sea turtles.
While King-Badyna is staying a safe distance away from the politics surrounding the proposed measure, she offers an answer when asked about plastic bags.
“Lesser use of plastic bags and an increased usage of reusable bags will certainly reduce the number of littered plastic bags and make for a cleaner Golden Isles,” King-Badyna said.