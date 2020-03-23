Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to be on the lookout for scams related to government checks to ease the loss of household income due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Criminals are telling unsuspecting victims, via text, that they can receive a federal support payment immediately, Carr said.
Congress is contemplating legislation that would provide households direct aid, but the measure awaits approval.
"Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer," Carr said. "If passed, the government will not text you nor ask you to pay anything up front to get this money, and the government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer. If you spot one of these scams, please contact our office or notify the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint."
He said scammers also are offering vaccine against the coronavirus at a time when there is no vaccine. Don't fall for it, he said.