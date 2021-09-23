State airport panel to meet on St. Simons

The state House and Senate Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure and Improvements will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at McKinnon St. Simons Airport.

The committee is co-chaired by state Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, and Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville

The committee is collecting input around the state on how Georgia can improve its airports to help keep the state economically competitive and a leader in the movement of goods and persons.

Larry Wade, partner/CEO of Golden Isles Aviation, is among the members appointed by the House to serve on the committee.

— The Brunswick News

