State airport panel to meet on St. Simons
The state House and Senate Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure and Improvements will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at McKinnon St. Simons Airport.
The committee is co-chaired by state Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, and Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville
The committee is collecting input around the state on how Georgia can improve its airports to help keep the state economically competitive and a leader in the movement of goods and persons.
Larry Wade, partner/CEO of Golden Isles Aviation, is among the members appointed by the House to serve on the committee.
