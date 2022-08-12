Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.
Passengers will board a BIGX 1752 locomotive built in 1955 by the Electromotive Unit of General Motors for a 90-minute ride through woodlands and marshes. Some Scifi games will be played during the rides to entertain riders during the trip.
When riders return from the SciFi Express rides, starting at 6:30 p.m., they will has a short drive to the Neutral Zone Studio several blocks from the train station located where episodes are filmed.
Staff from the not-for-profit Neutral Zone Studios will meet with passengers to discuss science fiction, from television to movies and literature.
“We will discuss Star Trek, Trek fan films, the history of the Neutral Zone Studio and what stars (like the late Nichelle Nichols) have been there for projects,” said Dan Scanlan, a studio spokeman. “There’s a Sci-fi trivia game and more.”
There will be some cosplayers in costume at the event. Open houses in the past have resembled a Comic Con, attracting many visitors in full costume of their favorite Sci-fi charters. And many of the costumes worn by visitors were not necessarily Star Trek related.
Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions, he said.
The 9,500-square-foot Neutral Zone Studio features full-scale sets identical to the ones from the original series from the 1960s. Visitors will walk down long corridors attached to different sets such as the transporter room, turbo lift, captain’s quarters, medical lab and the iconic bridge complete with all the features shown in the TV series.