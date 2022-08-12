Star Trek studio tours

star trek
A film crew sets up for a scene in front of a small green screen at Neutral Zone Studios in Kingsland for the ninth Dreadnought Dominion Star Trek fan film in 2020.

 The Brunswick News/File

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.

Passengers will board a BIGX 1752 locomotive built in 1955 by the Electromotive Unit of General Motors for a 90-minute ride through woodlands and marshes. Some Scifi games will be played during the rides to entertain riders during the trip.

