Stamp Out Hunger food drive takes place today
Today marks the 30th Stamp Out Hunger food drive, organized by the Brunswick branch of the U.S. Postal Service.
Anyone who wants to make a donation simply needs to leave a bag of nonperishables and canned food by their mailbox.
Monetary donations are also welcome. Make checks out to the NALC and designate the money for a local charity or food pantry, put it in an appropriately marked envelope and leave it in the mailbox.
The food drive is an initiative started by the National Association of Letter Carriers, but all the donations go to local charities, according to organizers. Among the recipients are Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Feed My Sheep, Salvation Army, Safe Harbor and various church organizations with food pantries.
— The Brunswick News