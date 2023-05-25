A map showing 18 character areas was the main topic of discussion during a stakeholder meeting Wednesday to update the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan.
The map is a required element that is designed to paint a picture for future development and help inform planning commissions about permitted land uses throughout the county.
After an explanation of the intent of character areas, which are required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the stakeholders were split into four groups to discuss specific character areas in the county. The audience also participated in their own group discussions.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said some of the employment centers shown on the map seemed confined. Those areas include the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, where Wednesday’s meeting was held.
Neal said a suggestion to expand the 25-foot buffer zones in the Coastal Marshland area to 100 feet due to changing shorelines and sea level rise would restrict residential housing.
“It would eliminate anyone building on a marshland lot,” he said.
A resident attending the meeting said more residential construction near marshlands will raise the cost of flood insurance for everyone in the county.
Neal suggested Blythe Island should have its own designation.
Another issue raised was the growing number of short-term rental homes on St. Simons Island, where as many as 50% of the homes are marketed to tourists.
Stakeholders and the audience were told no changes will be made unless they were approved at the meetings.
The deadline to respond to a community survey is June 30. The survey asks about the level of satisfaction with everything from trash pickup and parks and recreation to law enforcement and the condition of streets and roads.
A final version is planned in August to be sent to the state for approval.