A ton of decisions have to be made before Glynn County Schools can begin its new school year.
While they range in type and significance, they’re all in the same vein of finding the best way to serve students.
Education leaders and stakeholders in the community huddled together Thursday for the first meeting of Glynn County School System Return-to-School Task Force to begin discussing the monumental task of starting a new school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t have all the answers,” said Scott Spence, who will officially begin his tenure as superintendent of the school system July 1. “I’m not sure at this point in time anyone has all the answers. That’s why we’re bringing you here … We’re here to develop a flexible plan that will allow us to return to school under three different scenarios.”
Each scenario is relative to the level of coronavirus spread — low to no spread, minimal to moderate spread or substantial spread — in the community. The school system will follow guidelines laid out by the Georgia Department of Education and Department of Public Health on what public education should look like based on the contagion scale.
Glynn County Schools has formed groups to discuss how to determine the learning levels of students and how to maintain consistency among schools in the system.
“We want to make sure that we’re consistent from school to school and level to level so that everyone knows where our information is and how they can go find it,” Spence said.
Schools will need to be able to quickly adjust between traditional school schedules, a potential hybrid schedule or strictly at-home learning, Spence said.
The meeting established committees focused on key issues like student readiness, academics, transportation, virus spread prevention and more. The committees will each tackle specific questions that fall within a specific area of focus.
A major goal is to make sure students are eager to return to school, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
Another priority will be minimizing potential spread of COVID-19 in all school facilities and buses.
“What is open house going to look like?” Whitehead asked. “What are our plans going to be for day to day having students enter our buildings? What are our practices going to be for visitors and volunteers?”
The school system will receive weekly updates on the virus from the health department. This information can evolve quickly, which could force the school system to adapt at a rapid pace, Whitehead said.
“There are many things that we have to consider,” she said. “We have some specific guidance in particular areas that the state has outlined for us, but in addition to that, as educators, we understand there are many components to what we have to consider with our children coming back to school.”
The stakeholder meetings are meant to set up plans that anticipate the different questions school leaders and staff will ask as they go into the new school year. But some questions can only be answered through experience, Whitehead said.
School nutrition staffers had the opportunity to address new problems this week when they had to temporarily plan to suspend the summer meal program due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. A subsequent negative test for the employee allowed the school system to resume the meal program on Friday. Continued food services are one of the school system’s numerous priorities, Whitehead said.
“Many systems across the state suspended meal services once schools closed in March, and many of those same systems have not resumed meal service,” she said. “It was a priority here. It remains a priority.”
Another key focus is effective communication. With information changing rapidly and constantly, Whitehead said it’s important the school system disseminate reliable information with clear date and time stamps.
Fighting misinformation will be the responsibility of all school staff, she said.
Spence was asked during the meeting when he anticipates being able to announce what the new school year will look like. He said that decision cannot be made yet due to how frequently information changes.
“Things are changing constantly, and we’re going to try to plan for anything that could possibly happen,” he said.