A stakeholders meeting for the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan will be held Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia.
The meeting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Stembler Theatre, a part of the Campus Center building, will give the public several opportunities for public comment on the agenda.
Discussions will include visions and goals, completion of a data review on transportation, community health and coastal resiliency, followed by public feedback.
There will also be an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
The strength analysis will identify what the county does well, internal resources such as skilled, knowledgeable staff, and tangible assets such as intellectual property, capital and proprietary technologies.
The weakness analysis will identify what the county lacks, things other counties do better and resource limitations.
The opportunities analysis will consider underserved markets, competitors, emerging needs for products or services, and press/media coverage.
The final element, threats, includes everything that poses a risk to success or growth, including emerging competitors, a changing regulatory environment, negative press/media coverage and changing attitudes toward the county. This could include things such as financial risks and anything else that could jeopardize future plans.
The plan, which must be updated every five years, gives residents an opportunity to help determine the county’s direction and to ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.
Other meetings are scheduled in coming months with a goal of completing a plan draft for review in July.
More public listening sessions and a public hearing are scheduled in August before the plan is voted on by county commissioners and sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which will trigger the start of the 40-day review process.
If everything proceeds as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.
