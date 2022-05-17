The Golden Isles was among the places that got to enjoy a total lunar eclipse on Sunday night. A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the earth’s celestial partner. It also makes the moon appear red or orange, much different from its normally sparkling white look in the sky. Another lunar total lunar eclipse will happen in November, but it is not expected to be visible in our area.

Stages of the total lunar eclipse

Stages of the total lunar eclipse

