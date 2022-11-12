Ralph Staffins III had a huge challenge three years ago when he took over as president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.

He replaced Woody Woodside, who spent 34 years overseeing chamber operations. Woodside was held in such high regard that he was honored on the U.S. Senate floor during his final trip with business leaders from the Golden Isles to nation’s capital in 2019.

More from this section

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.