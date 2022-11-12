Ralph Staffins III had a huge challenge three years ago when he took over as president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
He replaced Woody Woodside, who spent 34 years overseeing chamber operations. Woodside was held in such high regard that he was honored on the U.S. Senate floor during his final trip with business leaders from the Golden Isles to nation’s capital in 2019.
Staffins has shown he is up to the challenge. He has been named to the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders by Georgia Trend. The annual award is given to leaders who best demonstrate innovation, vitality and success across the state’s business landscape.
People named to the Georgia 500 list are from both the private and public sectors who work across various industries, including aerospace, banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and transportation. Georgia Trend accepted nominations, completed extensive research and conducted hundreds of interviews before making the selections.
Staffins has been recognized in the premiere edition of Georgia 500 for his contributions to economic development.
When Staffins signed on as chamber’s leader in 2019, no one knew the area’s business community would be impacted within a single year by three massive crises — the September 2019 capsizing of the auto transport ship the Golden Ray, which threatened to block the shipping channel and imperiled area beaches with pollution; the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, which focused an intense social justice lens on the country; and, beginning in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic with its particular risks for tourism- heavy communities.
“There’s no playbook for these kind of things, but it’s a close-knit community and everyone pulled together,” Staffins said. “We are much more than tourism.”
He gave examples such as the $2 million investment by Southeast Georgia Health System to bolster nursing education at College of Coastal Georgia.
One in 10 jobs is linked to logistics through the Port of Brunswick, the second-busiest auto import/export facility in the country, behind Baltimore, and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center is also a major economic engine.