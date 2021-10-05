Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, has been named on the Top 40 Under 40 in the state of Georgia.
The annual award by Georgia Trend magazine credits Staffins for helping businesses succeed in the Golden Isles.
“Our economy is the regional leader,” Staffins said. “We need to talk not just to our members but to entire business community.”
Staffins worked in Thomson, Newton and Glynn counties to help businesses succeed.
“It starts with the local business climate,” he said. “You have to build on solid rock so businesses can flourish and want to locate in your community.”
Staffins took over what is considered one of the best run chambers in the state when Woody Woodside retired in 2019 after serving as president and CEO for 34 years. Staffins’ first task was to create a communications director position at the chamber.
Staffins is currently chair of the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, a position he is serving an additional year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also a strong supporter of workforce education, serving on the boards of directors for Coastal Pines Technical College, and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy Foundation.