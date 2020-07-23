Ralph Staffins is going to be busier than normal for the next year.
In addition to his responsibilities as president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, he was recently selected to chair the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives board of directors.
Staffins has been a GACCE board member for several years, earning the trust and respect of those he serves with.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ralph Staffins as our 2020-21 CACCE chair. He has been a member of our board of directors for several years and we look forward to his leadership this year,” said Tiffany Ott, the state organization’s executive director.
Past chair Sue Parr, president of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, passed the gavel to Staffins two weeks ago at the 2020 Executive Leadership Conference, held annually at Jekyll Island.
The leadership conference was created to teach chamber executives new ways to solve management problems, motivate people and increase their knowledge to help them become more effective in developing their local communities.
Staffins said he knew the appointment was coming because he served as second vice chair on the state board two years ago, then first vice chair last year. He said his role will be time consuming and take him out of town more often than normal, but he said he will find the time to do the job without ignoring his responsibilities to the Golden Isles.
He will also represent the state chamber on other state economic and development boards during the year.
Staffins said his new role will enable him to be a strong advocate for the Golden Isles wherever he goes.
“It allows Brunswick and the Golden Isles to have a statewide presence,” he said. “I think it will definitely benefit the Golden Isles.”