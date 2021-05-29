Be kind to those working in the lodging industry and related businesses, Glynn County’s top hospitality official urges.
Better yet, be extra nice, he advises.
Business is up, especially during the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, but staffing remains an issue at many hotels and eateries, says Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau. The paucity of employees can be an inordinate strain on those who show up to work.
“We are very pleased to see so many of our area businesses come back stronger than ever, but we also must remember that the majority of our local businesses are understaffed,” he said. “It will go a long way to thank our hospitality industry workers who tirelessly serve our visitors and residents.”
Finding employees continues to be a source of growing frustration to employers, a situation many expect to improve somewhat in the state once Georgia ends the $300 monthly federal unemployment subsidy in June.
Until more return to the job market, it will be tough going for those who already have, especially during busy times.
“Many employees are covering multiple shifts and making up for the staff shortage,” McQuade said. “It will go a long way this weekend and summer to be extra nice, patient, and tip accordingly.”
The bright spot is a recovering economy. Lodgers and related businesses have suffered for months due to a lack of patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Areas like the Golden Isles, where barrier islands and their beaches are established tourist destinations, began springing back to life months before many others.
“We have seen record demand come in for the spring and summer, and the holiday weekend has already reached sellout capacity for the majority of all the islands,” McQuade said.
“We are also pleased to see that there is a pick up in occupancy for the mainland hotels during the holiday weekend.”
Lodgers began returning to mainland hotels prior to Memorial Day following a decision by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco to allow increased enrollment. The training facility houses the overflow of students in off-base hotel rooms.
It’s also due to the gradual return of Interstate 95 traffic, as well as the popularity of the public beaches.
“This trend is expected to continue throughout the summer weekends as demand reaches record levels,” McQuade said.
The situation remains grim in urban centers, where the lodging industry depends heavily on business travel, which has been virtually nonexistent across the nation since the early days of the outbreak.
Business travel is only 15 percent of what it was prior to the pandemic, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Industry. The hotel alliance, lobbying the federal government for funding to pay employees and bills, is still predicting that it will be 2023 or 2024 before occupancy returns to healthy levels.
Memorial Day travel will yield only a small benefit to the business market. AAA’s forecast of 34 million travelers is six million fewer than the number it estimated the year before, the alliance notes.
Room revenue in January in urban hotels where groups, meetings and food and beverage are the main cash generators fell 66 percent below what it was during the same month in 2020, according to the lodging industry.
The American Hotel and Lodging Industry refers to New York City as an example of what’s happening to the industry. The city has permanently lost 42,030 rooms — one third of its hotel rooms or 200 hotels — to the pandemic.