Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is making it a priority to fully staff the city police department within the year.
The department is currently understaffed by 14 officers. To fill the void, police are having to work more hours.
The city police department also has a mutual aid agreement with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to help with public safety.
Harvey said there are currently four to six trainees at the police academy that will be hired by the city if they graduate. And there are plans to encourage more local residents to consider a law enforcement career and recruit them for the police force.
Harvey said he hopes some of the home-grown officers will want to stay with the department for their entire law enforcement careers.
The problem is retention. It is all too common for police officers to leave for jobs in larger municipalities or accept positions with state and federal law enforcement agencies, all of which pay more.
Harvey said city officials plan to raise the salaries for public safety personnel and other city employees to combat turnover.
“We’ve got to keep up with the pay and benefits,” he said. “We’re going to look at all our employees.”
The goal is to offer a competitive wage without engaging in a price war with surrounding cities and counties seeking to hire experienced law enforcement officials.
A work environment that fosters belonging, camaraderie and a sense of community will also help the city police department keep officers, he said.
Another way is to give them a realistic opportunity for advancement in rank and training. Harvey said the department is already promoting young officers who are willing to take on additional responsibility and training to advance their careers.
“Chief Kevin Jones is trying to get his officers promoted all the time,” Harvey said. “How do you keep them? That’s the dilemma.”