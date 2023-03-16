Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab wound to his neck.
“I read that over and over and over just to stay conscious,” Milburn said.”Then I started counting the letters.”
A little more than two weeks after that life-saving flight, Milburn said it is past time to properly address the growing issue of vagrancy in Brunswick and Glynn County.
“It’s getting scary,” he said this week, standing behind the glass display cases at his store with a piece of gauze taped to his neck covering the stab wound. “It’s gradually gotten worse over the years.”
It had been a normal Monday on Feb. 27. Milburn, who owns Victorian Place Antiques with his wife Elizabeth at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gloucester Street in Brunswick, had seen some customers, manned the shop as he does regularly, and was visiting briefly on a pleasant afternoon with the woman who lives in the house behind his building. It was shortly before 3 p.m., he said.
As he walked back to his store, Milburn noticed a homeless man walking near him, the same man he had seen in the area often. The man, who he and police have identified as Nathan Jeffery Cook, had some Spanish moss in his hand, Milburn said, but at the time Milburn didn’t think anything of it.
That is when Milburn said Cook mumbled something, prompting Milburn to ask him, “what?”
Milburn said he next felt what he at first thought was a 2x4, tree branch, or possibly even a karate chop to his neck. He turned, squared up, ready to fight and full of rage. Then he said he noticed a lot of blood and realized he’d been stabbed.
Police have charged Cook with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing Milburn with a piece of glass wrapped with Spanish Moss. They said Cook then fled to a nearby abandoned house where he was arrested after helpful information from a witness, a release about the incident said at the time.
Cook remains innocent until proven guilty. His case was bound over to Glynn County Superior Court without bond after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Glynn County Magistrate Court.
This is not Cook’s first go-round with local law enforcement and the courts. Glynn County Sheriff’s Office records show he has been arrested locally 32 times since 1995, including the Feb. 27 arrest for allegedly stabbing Milburn.
Most arrests were for misdemeanors and were adjudicated in state court, most of them in convictions. Charges he has faced include several for criminal trespassing, DUI, shoplifting, simple battery and drugs, among others.
It makes Milburn wonder how someone with such a history can remain on the streets. More to the point, Milburn said more needs to be done to address the vagrant population, especially those who suffer from mental illnesses and drug addiction.
“There is a need for helping the homeless, and there’s always a need for more shelters for the homeless,” Milburn said. “One, I don’t think a lot of the homeless are ours (meaning from Glynn County). Two, we should help the ones who need help, who want the help. The ones who are just here and don’t want help, that’s the biggest problem.”
He doesn’t know for certain which category Cook fits into, but it is clear to Milburn that the services offered in the city currently are lacking. Too often vagrancy has been a problem for him, his wife, and his business, he said.
Elizabeth Milburn, Matthew’s wife, spoke in September at a meeting of the Brunswick Neighborhood Planning Assembly and said she and her staff have been flashed, threatened and stalked for days around their shop. It was only a matter of time, she said at the time, until something worse was going to happen.
“Something is not working,” Matthew Milburn said. “The city needs to get active in this as well. They and any organization who can help have to work together to get something done.”
Milburn said he may not be here today if it weren’t for the quick work of the EMTs who treated him when they arrived.
“I want to thank them for their work. They saved my life,” Milburn said.