A full house at the Sea Palms conference center on St. Simons Island voiced their wishes, needs and criticisms Monday to Glynn County Commissioners at a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Commission Cap Fendig started the meeting with a presentation on the key issues he sees on St. Simons Island.
“We’re here to listen,” he told the audience of more than 200 people.
Density issues, traffic congestion and short-term rental vacation homes are all concerns that have to be deal with, he said.
He also addressed the upcoming Local Option Sales Tax negotiation, the need for a courthouse annex, the ongoing search for a new county manager and the 80 ongoing projects that underscore the need for a project manager.
“I’m after density,” Fendig said. “We don’t have any more capacity. There are zoning ordinances in place to balance property owners’ rights with the needs of the community.”
Julian Smith predicted the residents on St. Simons are the ones who will determine if the SPLOST referendum is approved by voters in the November general election.
He criticized a possible toll to St. Simons Island, saying some of the visitors to St. Simons Island don’t use computers, which is problematic because the county plans to bill people online to collect the toll, if it is approved.
He said commissioners don’t plan, “they react.”
Stephanie Schafer expressed frustration over the lack of response by commissioners on emails and after public presentations about the county’s tethering law, which she said is inhumane.
The existing ordinance allows dog owners to tether their pets to a post, tree or other stationary object on a 6-foot leash 24 hours a day with no requirements for shelter, food, water or weather. She asked commissioners to hold a workshop to discuss the merits of changing the law.
"There is humane tethering and inhumane tethering,” she said. “It’s not OK to tie a dog to a tree on a 6-foot tether for its entire life. Let’s work together to have a truly humane tethering law.”
The audience burst into applause after the presentation.
Later in the meeting, Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said he’d schedule a workshop in coming months to discuss the tethering issue.
Jeff Kilgore said it’s time for commissioners to begin a study to determine what the island’s future will look like. He said commissioners are only considering one option — a roundabout — to deal with the traffic congestion at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
“I can’t see how a roundabout will work,” he said.
Kilgore suggested other counties also contribute to a new courthouse annex because the judges from the entire Brunswick Judicial Circuit will use the building for trials.
George Ragsdale said commissioners have failed to follow earlier plans that map out the county’s future.
“This county does not know how to plan,” he said. “Where are the projections for the future?”
Bob Nesbit said there is a need for more pickleball courts on St. Simons Island. He suggested commissioners convert one of the tennis courts at Mallery Park to three pickle ball courts to help meet the demand.
Commissioners have scheduled the town hall meetings to gauge public opinion on the projects they want in their districts if the referendum is approved by a majority of voters in the November general election. They are planned in response to voters rejecting the tax in a special election in March 2021.
Opponents at the time complained about the length of time it takes for SPLOST projects to be completed.
The intent is to develop a list of projects supported by county residents to pass the tax which is expected to generate $115 million for the coffers for the county, Brunswick Jekyll Island and the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Monday’s meeting was the third town hall meeting to discuss the 1-cent tax. The next town hall meeting to discuss an upcoming SPLOST referendum will hosted by District 3 Commissioner Wayne Neal from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 138 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.