St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.
Earning the award is no easy feat. Forgione and Middleton had also recently earned the top rank in the BSA themselves at age 17.
All three — members of the St. Simons Island-based Troop 248 — participated in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony late last month, although they officially completed all requirements in December and January.
During an interview last week, they jokingly called Lafferty “Mr. Tryhard,” but it was all in good fun. All three have been in the troop for a few years together, and it’s hard to go through everything they have without forming some kind of bond.
“It’s a big family,” Forgione said of the troop. “I see some bright futures.”
Aside from regular meetings, troop campouts and campouts with other troops in the Coastal Georgia Council, some scouts also went on what Middleton called high adventure trips — long-distance hikes that test the outdoor skills one learns in the program. Philmont Scout Ranch’s nearly 60-mile trek isn’t something they’ll forget.
“That was a challenge. That trip brought us all together,” Middleton said.
Lafferty is a freshman at Glynn Academy, while Forgione and Middleton are now 18 and have graduated. Forgione’s family moved from Pennsylvania a few years ago for a job at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
Fitting in didn’t present any roadblocks, however. Forgione made what he thinks will be long-lasting bonds there, and he found a lot of enjoyment in helping the younger scouts with their rank advancement.
For all three, rank advancement was one of the stumbling blocks, especially near the finish line. Life rank comes just before Eagle, and Star before that. According to the national Scouting organization, only 4% of participants have reached the highest rank. But getting through those is just a matter of determination, they say.
“Don’t get distracted and don’t quit when you’re right there,” Lafferty said.
Forgione added a note about the paperwork — there’s a lot of it that needs to be completed near the end, especially in regard to the public service project required for advancement.
Lafferty still recalls the paperwork needed to document advancement and his Eagle Scout project with dread.
Forgione’s age was his hurdle. He was 17 when he joined the troop. He had a year to finish up his requirements to earn the award with the new troop.
“Don’t be intimidated by all the work, especially the paperwork,” Forgione said. “Just get it done.”
One of the final requirements of the rank is managing a project that benefits the community to completion. Lafferty’s was a grilling pavilion for Morningstar Family and Child Services.
Forgione built and installed Leopold benches for the St. Simons Land Trust, and Middleton constructed three donation boxes for the Gather thrift store and coffee shop on Altama Avenue.
From here, Forgione plans to stick around as an adult leader in the troop while seeing how far he can expand his pet-sitting business. He’s interested in real estate, though, and thinks that’s probably going to be his next career move.
Middleton plans to head off to college to study cybersecurity.
Lafferty plans to apply to the U.S. Naval Academy to study criminal justice before eventually joining the Navy SEALS.
They were all in agreement on what they were taking away from the scouting program — a greater preparedness for adulthood and the wider world.