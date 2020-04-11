The intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway on St. Simons Island will be closed intermittently over the next four months while a contractor replaces the intersection with a roundabout.
Riverstone Construction is still planning to begin on Monday, said Public Works Director Dave Austin. It has already started bringing equipment to the project site.
According to the county, the contractor will try to keep closures to a minimum but some will be necessary. The first closures are expected near the end of the month, beginning with the closure of East Beach Causeway to through traffic on April 26.
Motorists are asked to detour on Frederica Road, Kings Way and Arnold Road to get around the closures. Detour signs will be posted and drivers should expect delays.
Coming in at a little over $1.7 million, the cost of the project is nearly $1 million over the $850,000 budgeted in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
Austin said the extra costs include $500,000 to move water and sewer lines, additional repaving work and higher construction and material costs, both of which have gone up since the project was planned.
Most of the difference will be covered by leftover funds from other, completed SPLOST 2016 projects.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will pitch in $118,020 to cover new pipes and $87,954 will come from the county’s general fund.
“We borrowed money from some other projects where we’ve come in under budget,” Austin said.
Pedestrian crossings will be very similar, if not identical, to those at the new roundabout at East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard.
Austin said the roundabout will include landscaping in the middle, which will be maintained by volunteers.