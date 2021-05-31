The 30th annual Taps at Twilight ceremony brought more than 1,000 Patriots to Neptune Park on Memorial Day to honor those that have sacrificed themselves for the country.
Organized by the St. Simons Rotary Club, the tribute opened with patriotic music from the Coastal Brass Choir, setting the mood for a somber evening of remembrance.
Following a brief welcome from Rotart Club president Beverly Trainor, the National Anthem was performed by Maestro Luis Haza — formerly the first violinist for the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. for 36 years.
The USMC JROTC of Glynn Academy posted colors on the 40-foot flagpole in the center of the Veteran’s Walk before a wreath presentation by retired arms forces members Dick James and John Gibson accompanied by bagpiper Tim Atkins.
Taps Chairman Susan Imhoff gave the invocation, and the Coastal Brass Choir played a medley of music representing each service branch, a cue to stand for acknowledgement from the rest of the crowd.
Lt. Col. Steve Bolton — the acting Garrison Commander of the Hunter Army Airfield — was the keynote speaker for the occasion. He touched on a variety of topics in just under 20 minutes, including the history of the holiday’s origins in decoration day.
At one point early in his speech he noted the warm embrace for the armed forces he’s felt since moving to the area in 2017.
“I will tell you, in my brief time here in the Coastal Empire, I have not seen anywhere in my 30 years of service more welcoming, warm attitude as I have here in Coastal Georgia,” Bolton said.