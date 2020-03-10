St. Simons Island resident Jim Squires likes photography and diving, and found a way to merge the two into his hobbies in underwater photography.
“I’ve been doing it for over 30 years or three months,” Squires said. “Over the span of 30 years, I’ve probably spent the equivalent of three months underwater.”
A member of the local Coastal Photographers Guild with more than a dozen awards under his belt, Squires said he hasn’t had a formal education in the craft and considers it more of a hobby.
“I describe myself as a ‘self-mistaught’ photographer,” Squires said.
He was given a film camera — a Kodak Brownie Instamatic — when he was a child, and his love of the hobby grew from there.
“My parents always encouraged me to take a camera and take photos,” Squires said. “But it really took fire when I was in college and spent a lot of time in the darkroom.”
Despite loving photography from an early age, Squires said he never pursued it as a career. Instead, he spent decades in early childhood education before becoming a senior research fellow at Rutgers University’s National Institute for Early Education Research.
“My father said, ‘If you really enjoy it, don’t make it your life’s work,’” Squires said. “I sometimes question that advice, but as I’ve changed jobs it’s been one thing I can go back to and really enjoy myself.
“He was a wise man.”
His two hobbies coming together seemed inevitable in hindsight.
Roughly 35 years ago, he started instructing scuba classes. A few years after that, Squires said he received another camera as a gift, this time from his wife. It was a Nikon Nikonos, a specialty film camera designed for use underwater.
“Mother nature is incredible. The fish, large and small, the corals. It’s just a real gift to be able to go underwater and be a part of the environment,” Squires said. “And then if I can take a photograph which reminds of that experience or share it with others, that’s the icing on the cake.”
The digital revolution has made the process easier in some ways, Squires said, with new cameras that allow the photographer to check their photos after taking them. Unfortunately, it hasn’t made his subjects any easier to work with.
“Probably the biggest challenge with underwater photography is that you can’t pose any of the fish or octopus or turtles,” Squires said. “You can try, but you’re going to be very frustrated ... I have a lot of fish butt shots.”
More than anything, Squires said underwater photography requires working with the environment rather than against it.
“It requires a lot of patience and sensitivity to the underwater environment,” Squires said. “Some coral takes 100 years to grow an inch, and if a careless diver breaks that coral, in an instant a century is gone.”
He’s dived several spots around the Caribbean Sea and in Indonesia, Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand and the waters around Guadalcanal.
“It’s very sobering to come across a plane wreck or a shipwreck and know that’s where someone spent their last moments,” Squires said.
He’s lived in the area for quite a while — his wife is a native of St. Simons Island — but has not done much diving locally due in large part to the murky water.
That said, he hasn’t found the land lacking in his pursuit of nature photography.
He prefers underwater photography, but Squires said he enjoys observing nature in any form. He’s taken shots all over, from the Okefenokee Swamp to his home state of Vermont to Alaska.
“The one thing Alaska and coastal Georgia have in common is the mosquitos, really,” Squires said. “They are bloodsuckers.”
Before trying underwater photography, one should become skilled in the constituent parts, he said.
“People say they’re interested in underwater photography, but my advice is to become an excellent diver first,” Squires said.
One should aim to be “unconsciously competent” at scuba diving, as diving can be plenty dangerous on its own without the distraction of taking photos. A practiced hand will allow any small problems to be dealt with before they become big problems.
More than anything, however, Squires said the threat to divers are other drivers who may be unskilled and panic when they need to remain calm. Even more so than sharks.
“Sharks definitely get a bad rap,” Squires said. “Generally they’re quite shy and will stay far away from you. Occasionally they may be curious ... Usually, we are our own most dangerous thing. If we become careless, we aren’t monitoring our air, or our depth and time, things like decompression sickness can happen.
“As my instructor once told me, he said ‘God takes care of stupid divers. Usually.’”