Hurricane Irma impacted St. Simons Island in a big way, and it didn’t leave resident Leigh Kirkland unscathed either.
She didn’t get into producing art seriously until after retirement, but Kirkland felt she’s been something of an artist for much longer.
“In some senses, I’ve always been into art,” Kirkland said.
Far from having a formal education, she explained that she is nearly entirely self-taught in the realm of art. Kirkland majored in television broadcasting in college, and she would go on to earn a Ph.D. in English and American literature and teach in Atlanta before retiring.
While she said the name isn’t an exact description, she called her brand of art bricolage, which the Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes as “construction (as of a sculpture or a structure of ideas) achieved by using whatever comes to hand.”
“I call it bricolage, which is a term from Claude Levi Strauss. It’s just putting together different and disparate elements,” Kirkland said.
Looking at her latest art project on display at the Glynn Visual Arts Center on Island Drive, one can certainly see what she means.
The exhibit consists of a few dozen collages and small models of houses, each made of a wide variety of materials fitting different themes.
“It’s a lot of stuff I picked up off the ground, found something and thought ‘Oh, I can make X with this,’” Kirkland said.
In “House of Teeth: Biting Through,” Kirkland used photos of teeth from an article about periodontic diseases she found in an orthodontics magazine.
“This one’s really gross … I picked it up and I thought, ‘Look at all these teeth, those can be bricks,’ and that’s what that came from,” Kirkland said. “Fortunately I didn’t find a box of false teeth.”
Another piece, called “Everybody Needs A Little Home,” Kirkland constructed using some local material.
“It’s got sand from Gould’s Inlet, Spanish moss and other St. Simons things, beer cans that I flattened and cut up. This is just stuff that picked up out of the parking lot,” Kirkland said.
Each house in the exhibit had a little story to go with it.
“I can probably tell you where I got every single element of the things that are made in there,” Kirkland said. “When it came down to Marie Kondo saying ‘Does it spark joy?’ I can tell you how it sparked joy for almost everything in those things.”
Why houses? Kirkland said she didn’t intend for them all to turn out that way, but the inspiration for all of them was Hurricane Irma.
“It came as a result of that, it wasn’t planned,” Kirkland said. “Our house got 12 inches of saltwater during Irma, and so we were out of the house. We had a great place to stay — my sister-in-law has a house two blocks from our house. You know, we weren’t paying for anything, and we were in a nicer house than we have, but it was living on somebody else’s stuff.”
It was during that extended absence from her home two years ago that her projects began turning out the way they did.
“I wasn’t even doing it consciously, but I started making houses, doing paintings of houses, everything was turning into houses,” Kirkland said. “It doesn’t take a psychology degree to figure out what was going on.”
She made around 60 or 70 pieces in total, but not all made the final cut. None look like her house, either.
“Oddly, none of them actually have the shape of my house,” Kirkland said. “The ones that are up on little Jenga blocks tend to be more representative because it was up on blocks for more than a year. Some of them started out having it but didn’t through successive additions.”
Putting the houses together was therapeutic, she said, and while Irma was the driving force behind the pieces Kirkland said she and others have derived a variety of interpretations from them.
“It has a kind of claustrophobic intensity,” Kirkland said. “This is something I learned from showing bits of it to other people, everybody has a different sense of what home means, of what a house means, how it represents what you are. My area of literature is 19th century American, and if you think of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ or (Nathaniel) Hawthorne, houses always represent the psychology of the people inside of them. Not so dramatically as ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ but houses always represent your own psyche.”
“I would hope that they would like the looks of them too, aesthetically.”
Kirkland’s exhibit will be on display at the GVA center until Jan. 31. She said you don’t have to worry about missing out on this if you missed the hurricane.
“I don’t think you have to understand about Irma to get the show, to be affected by it,” Kirkland said. “Just because I can tell a good story about being out of my house doesn’t make the art any good. I hope it’s better than that.”
