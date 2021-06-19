St. Simons resident Clint Day has been elected to chair of the 1st District Republican Committee.
Meeting in Waycross Saturday, delegates in the 17-county district selected Day in the first ballot on a field of five candidates.
A May 15 meeting in Jesup was canceled after clashes between old and new members of the Chatham County party threatened to disrupt the meeting. The state GOP ran the rescheduled meeting in Waycross where calm prevailed.
Day said his first task is to establish committees in counties where there are strong activists but no county GOP parties. Two of the counties, Clinch and Echols, have relatively low populations compared to others in the district that stretches 100 miles along the coast and as far inland as Bacon County. The third, Long County, may have a party, but Day said while its Republicans have shown up at the polls they haven’t participated in conventions. Fifteen full counties and parts of Effingham and Lowndes comprise the district.
“What we’ve really got to do is turn out the vote,’’ Day said.
By some estimates, as many as 200,000 Republicans failed to vote in 2020, he said.
“In the Republican Party, we want to be more proactive in what we believe and support,’’ he said. “A lot of times we find ourselves being reactive.”
Republicans should spread their own message rather than letting Democrats define them, he said.
The party must use social media and other new electronic means to spread its message even though the “woke companies” that control the technology tend to favor Democrats, he said. They tend to like making money, however, and Day predicted they won’t decline to take conservative’s money.
Day said he was encouraged at the state GOP convention on Jekyll Island to see a lot of new faces including a lot of young people who get their news and other information over the internet. In the past, a lot of emphasis was placed on a so-called ground game in campaigns, but Republicans must embrace new methods.
“That’s just the way the young generation communicates. The ground game is important. You’ve got to knock on doors and make phone calls,’’ but campaigns must go beyond that, Day said.
What is said is just as important as how it’s conveyed.
“We have to communicate a message that’s important to them, that resonates with them. Can they be happy about higher gas and higher prices for everything?’’ he asked.
If Democrats have their way with inheritance taxes, the government will deprive hard working families of assets they would have passed on to their children starting with family farms, he said.
Asked about the disagreements among Chatham County Republicans, Day predicted there are plenty of votes to be gained their if the GOP can get out its message to once reliable Democratic voters who are pro family and pro life.
It comes down to a simple philosophy, he said.
“Speak the truth in love. Love God and love people,’’ he said.
Day’s counterpart in the Democratic Party is Jay Jones, a community organizer and former Chatham County commissioner. Jones got on the job earlier having been appointed in late April to his second straight. He was vice chair of the County Commission 2019-20.