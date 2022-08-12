Having already spent nearly two years behind bars, a St. Simons Island man will spend another three years on federal probation for making an online threat to blow up an IRS building in New York City.

Benjamin Stasko, 34, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to time served, plus three years of supervised release, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

