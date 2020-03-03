Brunswick Police allege that a 59-year-old St. Simons Island man sexually exploited a 14-year-old runaway by offering the girl drugs, alcohol and shelter, according to police and an arrest warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Emery Leon Boyd was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and theft by deception. Boyd remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond.

Boyd's arrest stems from an investigation that began in early December of 2019, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. Police learned that Boyd was allegedly involved sexually with a 14-year-old girl, Thorpe said. Police later learned the girl was a runaway, he said

The alleged incidents occurred at Boyd's Transmission, 3123 Norwich St. in Brunswick, where Boyd is accused of sexually exploiting the girl on Dec. 14, according to the warrant.

"Emory Boyd solicited (the girl) for the purpose of indulging in sexual activity in return for a controlled substance, alcohol and a place to reside," said the warrant, filed Thursday in magistrate court.

