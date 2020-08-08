A bomb threat last month targeting a federal building in New York City prompted a search with bomb-sniffing dogs and eventually led federal authorities to a St. Simons Island man, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Benjamin Stasko, 32, of St. Simons Island, was indicted in connection with the bomb threat recently in federal court, Christine said. He is charged with willful threat to kill using firearms or explosives and interstate transmission of a threat to injure. The Brunswick Police Department assisted the New York City Police Department, and the IRS in investigating the case.
If convicted, Stasko faces up to 10 years in federal prison and additional time of supervised release, Christine said.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a message appeared July 6 on a federal agency’s website, saying a pipe bomb had been planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York, Christine said. The message included threats directed toward the IRS, he said. Bomb-sniffing dogs and New York City police officers joined federal protective police in a thorough search of the building. No explosives were found.
The investigation eventually led authorities to the apprehension and arrest of Stasko on St. Simons Island, Christine said.
“Threats against the safety and security of our nation’s government offices and their personnel are deadly serious, and our office will work with our law enforcement partners to find and prevent such perpetrators from carrying out their threats,” Christine said.