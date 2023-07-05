If you missed the laser show at the St. Simons Lighthouse last September, fear not.
The highly-praised production will be returning for an encore over Labor Day weekend.
The new shows are slated from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Pre-registration is required, along with a minimum donation of $10 per person. Participants can also opt to gift more per ticket, if desired.
The brainchild of the Castano Group of Jacksonville and hosted by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, which manages the structure, the production includes images and animations of the lighthouse’s history projected onto the side of the iconic structure.
Sherri Jones, executive director of Coastal Georgia Historical Society, says these additional shows are a continuation of the original initiative — to celebrate the lighthouse’s 150th birthday while raising donations for historical preservation.
“We used the occasion of the special birthday last year to launch a preservation campaign to raise $1.25 million to preserve the St. Simons Lighthouse and the historic St. Simons Coast Guard Station, which house the society’s museums. The new funds will help ensure that these landmarks are permanently protected,” she said.
The campaign has already gained traction. Since the 2022 kickoff, the society has raised nearly $1 million toward its $1.25 million goal.
According to Mimi Rogers, the society’s curator, the Lighthouse Preservation Plan shows that the tower will require painting in the next three to five years at a cost of $150,000. That total reflects the challenges associated with working on a 19th century brick and cast-iron structure over 100 feet tall.
“Only a handful of contractors have experience working on historic lighthouses,” Rogers said. “A successful outcome depends on skilled craftsmen, specialized products and extreme care.”
The beacon was first lit on Sept. 1, 1872. Since that time, it has guided countless ships safely into port while welcoming tens of thousands of visitors each year.
The campaign initiative is geared toward helping to ensure that mission continues for generations to come. The final push officially begins July 5 and donations are already being collected.
For Jones, it’s a win for all involved. The community can enjoy some quality entertainment while supporting the historic cause.
“We’re asking the community to help us raise the final dollars,” she said. “With your contributions, we can celebrate the success of the campaign together at the light show.”
To donate to the campaign, register for the light show or learn more about the historical society’s preservation projects, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or contact Sheila VanderWood at 912-634-7096.
